DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets If You Win for Monday Night Football
The DraftKings promo code offer for Monday Night Football lets new users bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets if their first wager wins on Jaguars vs. Chiefs. No code is needed — simply sign up and follow the steps. This is one of the top sportsbook promos available, allowing you to get $200 in bonus bets with just a $5 winning wager.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Monday Night Football
The DraftKings promo code offer for Monday Night Football is straightforward. Register for a new account, deposit a minimum of $5, and select your bonus token before placing a $5 qualifying bet on Jaguars vs. Chiefs or any eligible market. If your first bet wins, you receive $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 credits. The bonus is awarded only if your initial wager is successful.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- You must apply your bonus token to your first bet to activate the offer.
- Eight $25 bonus bets are awarded only if your first qualifying $5 bet wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after being credited.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- You must wager bonus winnings at least once before withdrawal.
- If your bet loses, you will not receive the bonus.
- Your bet must contain odds of at least -500.
Since the bonus depends entirely on winning your initial wager, it is crucial to select a bet with strong odds and a favorable matchup. Consider your options carefully for Monday Night Football, as your first pick determines your eligibility for the bonus.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings promo offer for MNF
Follow these seven steps to claim the DraftKings welcome offer for Jaguars vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football:
- Create your DraftKings account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account.
- Select the bonus token before placing your qualifying wager (failure to do so will make you ineligible for the welcome offer).
- Place a $5 qualifying bet on Jaguars vs. Chiefs or any sports market offered by FanDuel.
- Win your qualifying bet to receive eight $25 bonus bets, totaling $200 in bonus value.
- Access and use your bonus bets within seven days if your first bet wins.
- Wager bonus winnings at least once before any withdrawal.
For a full overview of platform features and user experience, read our DraftKings review.
DraftKings promo offers for existing customers
The DraftKings welcome offer for Monday Night Football is just the beginning, as existing users can also access a variety of ongoing promotions. From odds boosts to profit boosts and special NFL parlay offers, DraftKings provides regular incentives to keep every week exciting.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare Monday Night Football promo offers
Just because Week 5 is coming to an end doesn’t mean the bonuses need to as well. Check out the offers below and get ready for the rest of the NFL season.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
