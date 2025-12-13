DraftKings Promo Code Brings $200 Bonus for NBA Cup Semifinals
The DraftKings promo code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets for new users who win their first $5 wager on Saturday, Dec. 13. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this promotion ahead of the NBA Cup Semifinals in Las Vegas. New customers can explore sportsbook promos and place qualifying bets on the tournament action.
DraftKings promo code offer details for NBA Cup betting
The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers to access the bet $5, get $200 bonus structure. New users must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 wager to activate the offer. If the initial bet wins, DraftKings provides eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours during technical difficulties.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets awarded only if initial wager wins.
- Eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 in value.
- Bonus bet stakes not included in winnings.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
For example, a winning $5 bet on the Orlando Magic to beat the New York Knicks would trigger the $200 bonus payout while also returning the original stake plus winnings. A losing bet on the San Antonio Spurs against the Oklahoma City Thunder would not qualify for bonus bets under this DraftKings new-user promo structure.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for NBA Cup semifinals
New customers can secure this promo code for DraftKings by following these registration steps for Saturday's NBA Cup action:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering personal information for identity verification.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using preferred payment methods including PayPal, debit cards, or e-wallet options.
- Place a qualifying $5 wager on any NBA Cup semifinal market or other sports betting option.
- Receive $200 in bonus bets if the initial wager wins, then use bonus funds before withdrawing winnings.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These DraftKings promo codes and offers rotate regularly, providing enhanced value for NBA Cup betting and other major sporting events throughout the season.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.