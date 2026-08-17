DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Monday's MLB and WNBA Action
Monday's sports slate features 11 MLB games and one WNBA matchup, offering multiple betting opportunities throughout the day and evening. New DraftKings users can take advantage of the current welcome offer to place bets across these events with bonus funds.
The DraftKings Promo Code Offer: $150 in Bonus Bets
DraftKings is offering new users $150 in bonus bets with a minimal initial commitment. Here are the key details of this welcome offer:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market
- The DraftKings promo code applies automatically once you meet these requirements
- You will receive $150 in bonus bets whether your first bet wins or loses
- Bonus bets are issued as six $25 bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bets every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process
- Your original stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance
Why This DraftKings Offer Stands Out
Low Investment Requirement
You can activate this bonus with just a $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager. The low barrier to entry makes this offer accessible to all new users without requiring a significant financial commitment upfront.
Flexibility Across Sports and Markets
DraftKings allows you to use your bonus bets across all sports and most betting markets. This flexibility means you can choose wagers that align with your strategy rather than being forced into uncomfortable bet types.
Structured Bonus Distribution
The bonus is issued in equal $25 portions over two weeks. This structure allows you to spread your bonus across multiple wagers, increasing your opportunities to build your bankroll across the full slate of Monday's games.
Automatic Promo Code Application
There is no need to manually enter a DraftKings promo code during registration. The offer applies automatically when you sign up through the exclusive link and meet the qualifying requirements.
How to Claim Your $150 DraftKings Bonus
Follow these steps to activate your bonus bets in minutes:
- Sign up: Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using the exclusive link
- Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit
- Place your bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market
- Receive your bonus: You will receive $150 in bonus bets as six $25 bets, with two $25 bets issued every seven days for 14 days
For a complete review of DraftKings Sportsbook, visit our DraftKings review.
Monday's Betting Slate: MLB and WNBA
Monday, August 17 features 11 MLB games and one WNBA game. The MLB slate includes a Cardinals-Reds doubleheader in the early window, evening matchups including Padres-Mets and Braves-Twins, and a late Dodgers-Rockies game at Coors Field. The WNBA slate concludes the night with Wings-Valkyries.
Getting Started with DraftKings
New users can begin their DraftKings experience by signing up with the welcome offer, making a $5 deposit, and placing a $5 qualifying bet. Once these steps are complete, the $150 bonus is issued automatically, allowing you to place additional bets across Monday's full slate of games.
Disclaimer: This promotional offer is available to new DraftKings users only. Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance. Please review DraftKings' full terms and conditions for complete offer details and eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.