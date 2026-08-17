DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Monday's MLB and WNBA Action

Monday's sports slate features 11 MLB games and one WNBA matchup, offering multiple betting opportunities throughout the day and evening. New DraftKings users can take advantage of the current welcome offer to place bets across these events with bonus funds.

The DraftKings Promo Code Offer: $150 in Bonus Bets

DraftKings is offering new users $150 in bonus bets with a minimal initial commitment. Here are the key details of this welcome offer:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market

The DraftKings promo code applies automatically once you meet these requirements

You will receive $150 in bonus bets whether your first bet wins or loses

Bonus bets are issued as six $25 bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bets every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process

Your original stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance

Why This DraftKings Offer Stands Out

Low Investment Requirement

You can activate this bonus with just a $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager. The low barrier to entry makes this offer accessible to all new users without requiring a significant financial commitment upfront.

Flexibility Across Sports and Markets

DraftKings allows you to use your bonus bets across all sports and most betting markets. This flexibility means you can choose wagers that align with your strategy rather than being forced into uncomfortable bet types.

Structured Bonus Distribution

The bonus is issued in equal $25 portions over two weeks. This structure allows you to spread your bonus across multiple wagers, increasing your opportunities to build your bankroll across the full slate of Monday's games.

Automatic Promo Code Application

There is no need to manually enter a DraftKings promo code during registration. The offer applies automatically when you sign up through the exclusive link and meet the qualifying requirements.

How to Claim Your $150 DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to activate your bonus bets in minutes:

Sign up: Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using the exclusive link Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit Place your bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market Receive your bonus: You will receive $150 in bonus bets as six $25 bets, with two $25 bets issued every seven days for 14 days

For a complete review of DraftKings Sportsbook, visit our DraftKings review.

Monday's Betting Slate: MLB and WNBA

Monday, August 17 features 11 MLB games and one WNBA game. The MLB slate includes a Cardinals-Reds doubleheader in the early window, evening matchups including Padres-Mets and Braves-Twins, and a late Dodgers-Rockies game at Coors Field. The WNBA slate concludes the night with Wings-Valkyries.

Getting Started with DraftKings

New users can begin their DraftKings experience by signing up with the welcome offer, making a $5 deposit, and placing a $5 qualifying bet. Once these steps are complete, the $150 bonus is issued automatically, allowing you to place additional bets across Monday's full slate of games.

Disclaimer: This promotional offer is available to new DraftKings users only. Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance. Please review DraftKings' full terms and conditions for complete offer details and eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.