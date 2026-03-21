DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus Bets for NCAA Tournament Round 2 Saturday

New users can secure DraftKings promo code benefits without entering any code to claim $200 in bonus bets instantly when betting on NCAA Tournament Round 2 Saturday. The tournament's second round features elite matchups including Duke vs. TCU and Michigan vs. Saint Louis, making it perfect for exploring sportsbook promos available through March 21.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NCAA Tournament Round 2

This DraftKings promo code promotion delivers $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing your first $5 wager, plus a 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament futures betting. No code entry is required to activate this new-user offer. The promotion includes several key terms and conditions:

Must select the promotional token before placing your minimum $5 qualifying bet.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a qualifying $5 wager to activate the bonus.

Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues occur.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and the stake amount is not included in winnings.

Complete a 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings from bonus bets.

For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against TCU and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your initial wager loses, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package to continue betting on other Round 2 games like Michigan State vs. Louisville or Houston vs. Texas A&M.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim DraftKings new-user promo for Saturday's NCAA Tournament games

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code benefits for NCAA Tournament Round 2 betting:

Register for a new DraftKings account by downloading the app and providing required personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your first bet. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any NCAA Tournament Round 2 game or other sports market. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token for tournament futures.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users during the tournament

Current DraftKings customers can find ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NCAA Tournament by checking the "Promos" section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The sportsbook frequently updates its bonus offerings with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special tournament-themed promotions. These rotating offers provide existing users with enhanced value on their NCAA Tournament wagers, complementing the comprehensive betting markets available for each Round 2 matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.