DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 0

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

Welcome to Week 0 Sports Action

Week 0 brings college football's first real viewing windows alongside a full slate of MLB games and WNBA action on Tuesday, August 25. Whether you're looking to wager on North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin, San Jose State vs. USC, the ACC matchup of NC State vs. Virginia, or the late-night closer Memphis vs. UNLV, DraftKings has you covered. The MLB board features Astros vs. Yankees, Dodgers vs. Braves, Brewers vs. Mets, Royals vs. Blue Jays, and Phillies vs. Mariners, with additional West Coast games including Cubs vs. Diamondbacks, Pirates vs. Padres, and Reds vs. Giants. The WNBA features Sky vs. Sun on Tuesday evening. Now is the perfect time to claim your DraftKings welcome offer and start betting.

The DraftKings Offer: $200 in Bonus Bets

Claim the current DraftKings promo code new-user offer to get $200 in bonus bets. No promo code is required. Simply place an initial $5 deposit and wager, and you'll receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Offer Details

Make a minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. The DraftKings promo code will automatically apply once you meet these requirements.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $200 in bonus bets.

You will get two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the DraftKings new-user offer.

The bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus

You can secure the $200 DraftKings bonus in minutes by following these steps:

Sign up: Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account with our exclusive link. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: You'll receive $200 via eight $25 bonus bets. You'll get two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

For a complete review of DraftKings Sportsbook, visit our DraftKings review .

Disclaimer: This promotional offer is subject to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Users must be 21 years of age or older and located in a jurisdiction where DraftKings operates legally. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire seven days from issuance. Please gamble responsibly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.