DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for Tuesday's NBA and NHL Action

New bettors can capitalize on Tuesday's compelling NBA and NHL slate with a DraftKings promo code offer that delivers $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing just a $5 wager. Tonight's basketball action features four intriguing matchups, while the NHL presents a busy schedule with playoff implications across both conferences. This welcome offer, available through March 24, pairs perfectly with sportsbook promos designed for new customers.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Tuesday's games

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry, making it simple for new users to claim $200 in bonus bets. After making a minimum $5 deposit and placing a qualifying $5 bet on any market, including Tuesday's NBA or NHL games, DraftKings awards eight $25 bonus bets instantly. The promotion also includes a 100% profit boost token for college basketball futures betting.

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Key terms include:

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• The bonus bet stake is not included in winnings.

• New customers must select the token before placing their initial $5 bet.

• Bonus bets may take up to 72 hours to arrive in rare technical situations.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Knicks to cover against the Pelicans and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your initial wager loses, you still receive the full bonus bet package to continue betting on the remaining NBA games or NHL matchups.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim bonus bets for NBA and NHL betting

Claiming this DraftKings new-user promo takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Tuesday's basketball and hockey action.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with basic personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet. Place a $5 wager on any available market, including Tuesday's NBA or NHL games. Receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus the college basketball futures boost token.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities through daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event bonuses. Regular users can find these rotating offers in the "Promos" section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which updates frequently with new betting enhancements. These promo codes for DraftKings extend beyond the initial welcome bonus, creating long-term value for active bettors who want to maximize their wagering potential across various sports and markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.