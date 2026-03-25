DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for Yankees vs. Giants MLB Opening Day

The DraftKings promo code offer provides new users with $200 in bonus bets instantly when they place a $5 wager on Wednesday's Yankees vs. Giants MLB Opening Day matchup. This welcome promotion also includes a 100% profit boost for college basketball futures betting, making it an excellent opportunity to explore sportsbook promos available through March 25.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Yankees vs. Giants betting

New DraftKings customers can claim this welcome offer without entering a DraftKings promo code . The promotion activates automatically when you make your first $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager on any sports market, including the Yankees vs. Giants Opening Day game.

Here's how the offer breaks down for Wednesday's nationally televised matchup between Aaron Judge's Yankees and the Giants under new manager Tony Vitello:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 qualifying bet.

Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

Keep all winnings from your original $5 wager.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stakes are not included in winnings.

If you bet $5 on the Yankees to win and they defeat the Giants 6-3, you would collect your original winnings plus the $200 in bonus bets. If the Giants pull off the upset victory in Vitello's managerial debut, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package to use on future wagers.

The promotion also includes a 100% profit boost token specifically for college basketball tournament futures betting. This boost doubles any potential profits from your futures wager on which team will win the 2026 college basketball championship.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim DraftKings new-user promo for MLB Opening Day

Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes before the Yankees and Giants first pitch.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on Yankees vs. Giants or any other available sports market. Receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus the college basketball futures boost token. Use your bonus bets within seven days and withdraw any winnings after meeting wagering requirements.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promos beyond the welcome offer

DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the baseball season and beyond. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

These recurring offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, parlay insurance options, and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions, so checking the app regularly ensures you won't miss valuable betting opportunities as the MLB season progresses.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.