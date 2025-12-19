DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus for Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley Boxing Match
Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley square off in a six-round cruiserweight boxing bout on Friday, Dec. 19, and new DraftKings users can capitalize on this exciting matchup. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer if your wager wins. Boxing fans can explore additional opportunities with sportsbook promos available for this anticipated clash between two former UFC champions.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Silva vs Woodley
This DraftKings welcome offer requires no DraftKings promo code and delivers substantial value for new customers. After making a minimum $5 deposit and placing a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, winning bettors receive $200 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours. The promotion applies to all sports markets, making the Silva vs Woodley boxing match an ideal target for your qualifying wager.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus token.
- Eight $25 bonus bets awarded if your $5 wager wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on Silva to win and he defeats Woodley, you keep your original winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. If Silva loses, you only lose your original $5 stake without receiving the bonus bets. This DraftKings new-user promo creates an excellent opportunity to wager on the former UFC middleweight champion's boxing skills against Woodley's power.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for the Silva vs Woodley fight
Securing this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these steps to claim your bonus before the Silva vs Woodley bout:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Silva vs Woodley boxing match.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets while keeping your original winnings.
New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers refresh regularly, ensuring experienced bettors have continued opportunities to enhance their wagering experience throughout the boxing season.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.