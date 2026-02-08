DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for a Winning Seattle vs New England Wager

New users can claim a valuable welcome offer with no DraftKings promo code required for Sunday's Seattle vs New England matchup. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion activates when your qualifying wager wins on Feb. 9. This compelling offer from leading sportsbook promos provides excellent value for the Big Game rematch.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Seattle vs New England

This welcome promotion requires no DraftKings promo code to activate the bonus structure. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market. If your wager on the Seattle vs New England game wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

The bonus arrives as twelve separate $25 bonus bets that expire seven days after issuance. Key terms include:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.

Bonus bets awarded only if your initial wager wins.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

Seven-day expiration period for all bonus bets.

For example, if you bet $5 on Seattle to cover the spread and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if New England covers instead, you only lose your $5 stake without receiving bonus bets. The DraftKings new-user promo rewards successful predictions on this marquee matchup between two resurgent franchises.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code bonus for the Big Game

Follow these simple steps to secure your promo code for DraftKings and bet on Sunday's Seattle vs New England showdown:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or other preferred payment methods. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any Seattle vs New England market. Collect $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins, plus keep your original winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights about this premier sportsbook platform.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

DraftKings regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, odds enhancements, and special promotions beyond this welcome offer. Current users can discover these ongoing bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently include same-game parlay insurance, enhanced payouts on specific bet types, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events like this Seattle vs New England clash.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.