DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 in Bonus Bets for Big Game Coin Toss

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer that delivers $300 in bonus bets when they win a $5 wager on the Big Game coin toss. This welcome bonus is perfect for Sunday, Feb. 8 action, and DraftKings makes it simple to get started with sportsbook promos that enhance your betting experience.

How the DraftKings promo code bonus works for Big Game coin toss betting

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code to activate, making it accessible for new customers ready to bet on the Big Game coin toss. You simply need to register, deposit $5, and place your qualifying wager on either heads or tails at -103 odds. If your coin toss prediction wins, DraftKings awards you $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

• Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.

• Winning bets trigger 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, delivered instantly or within 72 hours.

• Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance and the stake is not included in winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on heads and the coin lands heads up, you would receive approximately $4.85 in winnings plus the $300 bonus bet package. However, if the coin lands tails, you would lose your $5 wager and receive no bonus bets. The Big Game coin toss offers nearly even odds, making it an ideal market for this promotional offer.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Big Game coin toss

Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code bonus for the Big Game coin toss:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by providing your personal information and confirming your identity. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method. Place a $5 qualifying bet on the Big Game coin toss, choosing either heads or tails at -103 odds. If your wager wins, collect your original winnings and receive $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Can you legally bet on the coin toss?

Many sportsbooks do offer coin toss odds, but availability varies by state—even in places where sports betting is legal and regulated. Some jurisdictions don’t allow novelty prop markets at all. Below are the states where you can legally bet on the coin toss:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

DC

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

Additional DraftKings bonuses beyond the promo code for DraftKings offer

DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities through profit boosts, odds enhancements, and special event bonuses. These additional offers complement the new-user bonus and can be found in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Regular users often discover daily boosts for popular markets, parlay insurance options, and seasonal promotions that enhance their overall betting experience throughout major sporting events.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.