DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 in Bonus Bets for Patriots vs Seahawks Big Game

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $300 in bonus bets by wagering just $5 on the Patriots vs Seahawks matchup Sunday. This welcome promotion is available through Friday, Feb. 6, giving bettors a chance to capitalize on one of the season's biggest games. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff at Levi's Stadium.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Patriots vs Seahawks

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market, including the Patriots vs Seahawks Big Game. If your bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

Key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo include:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.

Bonus consists of 12 separate $25 bonus bets totaling $300.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on New England to cover the spread and they win, you receive your original $5 plus winnings, plus the $300 bonus. If the Patriots fail to cover, you only lose your initial $5 wager. This promo code for DraftKings gives new users significant betting power for future wagers on the outcome of this historic rematch.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Patriots vs Seahawks

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings promo codes offer before Sunday's kickoff:

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook using the links in this article and complete identity verification. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on Patriots vs Seahawks or any other available market. If your wager wins, receive $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promotions beyond the new-user offer

DraftKings regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, bonus bet opportunities, and special game-day promotions. Current users can find these ongoing offers in the "Promos" section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for the Patriots vs Seahawks showdown and other major sporting events throughout the year.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.