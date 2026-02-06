DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 in Bonus Bets for Patriots vs Seahawks Big Game
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $300 in bonus bets by wagering just $5 on the Patriots vs Seahawks matchup Sunday. This welcome promotion is available through Friday, Feb. 6, giving bettors a chance to capitalize on one of the season's biggest games. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff at Levi's Stadium.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Patriots vs Seahawks
The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market, including the Patriots vs Seahawks Big Game. If your bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
Key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus consists of 12 separate $25 bonus bets totaling $300.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on New England to cover the spread and they win, you receive your original $5 plus winnings, plus the $300 bonus. If the Patriots fail to cover, you only lose your initial $5 wager. This promo code for DraftKings gives new users significant betting power for future wagers on the outcome of this historic rematch.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Patriots vs Seahawks
Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings promo codes offer before Sunday's kickoff:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook using the links in this article and complete identity verification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on Patriots vs Seahawks or any other available market.
- If your wager wins, receive $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promotions beyond the new-user offer
DraftKings regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, bonus bet opportunities, and special game-day promotions. Current users can find these ongoing offers in the "Promos" section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for the Patriots vs Seahawks showdown and other major sporting events throughout the year.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.