DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 330: Get $150 in Bonus Bets
Max. $150 issued as 6 $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours), are single-use and non-withdrawable. Reward issued $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days. Stake removed from payout.
Claim your welcome offer before UFC 330 takes place on Saturday, August 14.
The Offer: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets
DraftKings is offering new users $150 in bonus bets with a minimal deposit requirement. Once you create your account and complete the qualifying steps outlined below, you can activate the bonus within five minutes.
Key Details
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. The DraftKings promo code will automatically apply once you meet these requirements.
- Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $150 in bonus bets.
- You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process.
- The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the DraftKings new-user offer.
- The bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
Why This Offer Stands Out
Low Investment
You can lock in the DraftKings promo code without breaking the bank. Simply make an initial deposit of $5 and wager at least $5. It is a low barrier to entry that makes it accessible to all users. You do not have to risk much for a good payout.
Bet Type and Market Flexibility
Since DraftKings lets you use the bonus across all sports and most markets, you can choose bets that match your strategy instead of forcing a wager that you are uncomfortable with, like a long-shot parlay.
Unique Bonus Structure
DraftKings issues the bonus in equal portions over time. This allows you to spread it across multiple future wagers, which increases your chances of making a profit and further increasing your bankroll.
Automatic Promo Code Application
Do not worry about entering the DraftKings promo code during registration. It will be applied to your account automatically when you click through our exclusive link.
How to Claim the Bonus on DraftKings
You can secure the $150 DraftKings bonus in minutes by following these steps:
- Sign up: Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account with our exclusive link.
- Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit.
- Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.
- Get bonus: You will receive $150 via six $25 bonus bets. You will get two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.
For more details on DraftKings and how to maximize your sportsbook experience, visit our complete DraftKings review.
DraftKings Sportsbook Review
DraftKings is one of the leading online sportsbooks in the United States, offering competitive odds, a wide range of betting markets, and user-friendly mobile and desktop platforms. The sportsbook is licensed and regulated in multiple states, ensuring a safe and secure betting environment for all users.
Responsible Gambling
Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, resources and support are available. DraftKings provides tools to help you manage your account, including deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion options.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.