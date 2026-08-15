DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 330: Get $150 in Bonus Bets

Max. $150 issued as 6 $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours), are single-use and non-withdrawable. Reward issued $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days. Stake removed from payout.

Claim your welcome offer before UFC 330 takes place on Saturday, August 14.

The Offer: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets

DraftKings is offering new users $150 in bonus bets with a minimal deposit requirement. Once you create your account and complete the qualifying steps outlined below, you can activate the bonus within five minutes.

Key Details

Make a minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. The DraftKings promo code will automatically apply once you meet these requirements.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $150 in bonus bets.

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the DraftKings new-user offer.

The bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Why This Offer Stands Out

Low Investment

You can lock in the DraftKings promo code without breaking the bank. Simply make an initial deposit of $5 and wager at least $5. It is a low barrier to entry that makes it accessible to all users. You do not have to risk much for a good payout.

Bet Type and Market Flexibility

Since DraftKings lets you use the bonus across all sports and most markets, you can choose bets that match your strategy instead of forcing a wager that you are uncomfortable with, like a long-shot parlay.

Unique Bonus Structure

DraftKings issues the bonus in equal portions over time. This allows you to spread it across multiple future wagers, which increases your chances of making a profit and further increasing your bankroll.

Automatic Promo Code Application

Do not worry about entering the DraftKings promo code during registration. It will be applied to your account automatically when you click through our exclusive link.

How to Claim the Bonus on DraftKings

You can secure the $150 DraftKings bonus in minutes by following these steps:

Sign up: Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account with our exclusive link. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: You will receive $150 via six $25 bonus bets. You will get two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.

For more details on DraftKings and how to maximize your sportsbook experience, visit our complete DraftKings review.

DraftKings Sportsbook Review

DraftKings is one of the leading online sportsbooks in the United States, offering competitive odds, a wide range of betting markets, and user-friendly mobile and desktop platforms. The sportsbook is licensed and regulated in multiple states, ensuring a safe and secure betting environment for all users.

Responsible Gambling

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, resources and support are available. DraftKings provides tools to help you manage your account, including deposit limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion options.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.