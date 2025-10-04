SI

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Brian Giuffra

Get the DraftKings promo code offer for UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2. Bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets if you win.
Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 headlines a stacked UFC 120 fight card, and the DraftKings promo code offer makes betting the fights even better. New bettors can explore one of tonight’s top sportsbook promos and get $200 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 wager. Unlock your $200 in bonus bets welcome package for this event.

How the DraftKings welcome offer works for UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

The DraftKings promo code offer for UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 is simple. Register for a new account, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 bet on any market for the event. You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets if you win, split into eight $25 bonus bet credits. No code entry is required.

Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:

  • Bonus bets are awarded as eight $25 credits if you win after the qualifying wager is placed.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
  • Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
  • You must wager your deposit and bonus funds at least once before withdrawal.

For your $5 qualifying bet, consider choosing safe odds on UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2. Since the $200 bonus is awarded only if you win, this strategy gives you a better chance at securing your bonus credits.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings welcome offer for UFC 320. Remember, all bonus benefits are only available if your first qualifying bet wins:

  1. Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
  2. Deposit at least $5 using any available payment method.
  3. Place a $5 bet on any UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 market.
  4. Receive eight $25 bonus bets if you win.
  5. Meet the 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

Best DraftKings promo offers for existing users

The DraftKings welcome offer for UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 is just the start for new bettors. Existing users can enjoy ongoing promotions like profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event odds throughout the year. Check out the app for details.

Compare UFC 320 betting promos

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

