DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 0

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

College Football Week 0 kicks off with marquee matchups across the weekend, including TCU vs. North Carolina in Dublin, San Jose State at No. 14 USC, and Memphis at UNLV. New DraftKings users can claim $200 in bonus bets to use on these games and more.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer: $200 in Bonus Bets

The Offer

Deposit $5 and place a $5 qualifying wager to receive $200 in bonus bets. No promo code is required to activate this offer.

How the Bonus Works

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $200 in bonus bets.

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to activate your $200 bonus bets:

Sign up: Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: Receive $200 in bonus bets distributed as eight $25 bonus bets over 21 days, with two $25 bets issued every seven days via click-to-claim.

For full details on this offer, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook .

College Football Week 0 Slate

Week 0 features a variety of matchups across the college football landscape. The slate includes TCU vs. North Carolina in Dublin at Aviva Stadium (12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN), San Jose State at No. 14 USC in Los Angeles, NC State vs. Virginia, Memphis at UNLV (10:00 p.m. ET), Hawai'i at Stanford, and Idaho vs. Cal Poly. These games provide multiple betting opportunities for DraftKings users throughout the weekend.

Start Betting Today

New DraftKings users can begin their sportsbook experience with $200 in bonus bets by completing the simple four-step process outlined above. The offer is available now for College Football Week 0 and beyond.

Disclaimer: This article contains promotional content for DraftKings. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 or visit ncpgambling.org . Must be 21 or older and located in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook is legally available to participate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.