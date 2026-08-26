DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 0, MLB & WNBA

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

New DraftKings users can claim $200 in bonus bets this Wednesday with a simple $5 deposit and qualifying wager. The offer applies to all sports betting markets, including the full slate of College Football Week 0 games, MLB matchups, and WNBA action available on the platform.

DraftKings Welcome Offer: $200 in Bonus Bets

The Offer

Deposit $5 and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market to receive $200 in bonus bets. No promo code is required; the offer applies automatically upon account creation and qualifying bet placement.

How the Bonus Works

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $200 in bonus bets.

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

How to Claim Your $200 DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer within minutes:

Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: Receive $200 via eight $25 bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bets every seven days for 21 days.

For complete details and terms, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook .

What to Bet On This Wednesday

College Football Week 0

College football returns with a full slate of Week 0 matchups available for betting on DraftKings. Featured games include North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin, San Jose State vs. USC, NC State vs. Virginia, and Memphis vs. UNLV.

MLB

Wednesday night features a robust MLB schedule with multiple games available for wagering. Key matchups include Astros vs. Yankees, Dodgers vs. Braves, Brewers vs. Mets, Royals vs. Blue Jays, and Phillies vs. Mariners.

WNBA

The WNBA features Valkyries vs. Sun on Wednesday evening, providing a standalone betting window alongside the MLB slate.

New users can maximize their Wednesday sports betting experience by claiming the $200 DraftKings bonus offer today. With a $5 deposit and qualifying wager, you'll receive bonus bets to use across all available sports and events.

Disclaimer: This promotional offer is subject to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Bonus bets are non-transferable and expire seven days from issuance. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.