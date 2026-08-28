DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Friday, August 28

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

New users can claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 deposit and qualifying wager on College Football Week 0, MLB, and WNBA action this Friday.

What's on the Betting Board: Friday, August 28

Friday, August 28 features a full slate of sports betting opportunities across three major leagues. College football kicks off with Week 0 matchups including UNC-TCU in Dublin, San Jose State-USC, NC State-Virginia, and Memphis-UNLV. Major League Baseball offers 15 games throughout the day and evening, highlighted by Red Sox-Yankees, Mariners-Blue Jays, Astros-Mets, Padres-Rays, Dodgers-Tigers, Phillies-Angels, and Diamondbacks-Giants. The WNBA slate includes Sun-Fever and Fire-Dream, both available on ION.

DraftKings Welcome Offer: $200 in Bonus Bets

The Offer: Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets

New users can claim $200 in bonus bets through the DraftKings welcome promotion. No promo code is required. Here are the key details:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $200 in bonus bets.

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to activate your $200 bonus bets in minutes:

Sign up: Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: Receive $200 in bonus bets as eight $25 bonus bets, distributed as two $25 bets every seven days for 21 days.

For a full review of DraftKings Sportsbook, visit DraftKings .

Disclaimer: This promotional offer is subject to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Users must be 21 or older and located in a jurisdiction where DraftKings operates legally. Bonus bets are non-transferable and cannot be withdrawn as cash. Please gamble responsibly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.