DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Memphis vs. UNLV

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

New DraftKings users can claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of Memphis vs. UNLV on Saturday, August 30. This welcome offer requires no promo code and activates within minutes of your first deposit and qualifying wager.

The DraftKings Offer: Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets

DraftKings is offering new users $200 in bonus bets with a straightforward welcome promotion. Here's how the offer works:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $200 in bonus bets.

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

No promo code is required. The offer applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements.

How to Claim Your $200 DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to activate your bonus bets for Memphis vs. UNLV:

Sign up: Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: Receive $200 via eight $25 bonus bets, distributed as two $25 bets every seven days for 21 days.

For additional details and terms, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook .

Important Terms and Conditions

This offer is available to new DraftKings users only. Bonus bets are non-transferable and cannot be withdrawn as cash. Each bonus bet must be used in a single wager and expires seven days after issuance. Winnings from bonus bets do not include the bonus bet stake itself. All promotions are subject to DraftKings' full terms and conditions. Users must be 21 or older and located in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook operates legally.

Responsible Gaming

DraftKings is committed to responsible gaming. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, resources are available. Visit the National Council on Problem Gambling at ncpg.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER for confidential support.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.