DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Memphis vs. UNLV
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.
New DraftKings users can claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of Memphis vs. UNLV on Saturday, August 30. This welcome offer requires no promo code and activates within minutes of your first deposit and qualifying wager.
The DraftKings Offer: Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets
DraftKings is offering new users $200 in bonus bets with a straightforward welcome promotion. Here's how the offer works:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.
- Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $200 in bonus bets.
- You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process.
- The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
No promo code is required. The offer applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements.
How to Claim Your $200 DraftKings Bonus
Follow these steps to activate your bonus bets for Memphis vs. UNLV:
- Sign up: Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account.
- Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit.
- Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.
- Get bonus: Receive $200 via eight $25 bonus bets, distributed as two $25 bets every seven days for 21 days.
For additional details and terms, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook.
Important Terms and Conditions
This offer is available to new DraftKings users only. Bonus bets are non-transferable and cannot be withdrawn as cash. Each bonus bet must be used in a single wager and expires seven days after issuance. Winnings from bonus bets do not include the bonus bet stake itself. All promotions are subject to DraftKings' full terms and conditions. Users must be 21 or older and located in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook operates legally.
Responsible Gaming
DraftKings is committed to responsible gaming. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, resources are available. Visit the National Council on Problem Gambling at ncpg.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER for confidential support.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.