DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for New Mexico State vs. Florida State

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

New customers can claim a DraftKings welcome offer worth $200 in bonus bets ahead of Saturday's matchup between New Mexico State and Florida State. This promotion requires no promo code and can be activated in minutes with a minimal deposit.

The DraftKings Offer: Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets

The current DraftKings new-user offer delivers $200 in bonus bets when you meet simple qualifying requirements. Here's what you need to know about this welcome promotion:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $200 in bonus bets

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the DraftKings new-user offer

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance

No promo code is required to activate this offer. The DraftKings promo code will automatically apply once you meet the deposit and wagering requirements.

How to Claim Your $200 DraftKings Bonus for New Mexico State vs. Florida State

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets before Saturday's game:

Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market Get bonus: Receive $200 via eight $25 bonus bets, distributed as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days

You can complete these steps and activate your bonus within five minutes. For additional details about this offer, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook .

New Mexico State vs. Florida State on Saturday, August 30

DraftKings customers can use their bonus bets on the New Mexico State vs. Florida State matchup taking place Saturday, August 30. This season opener offers multiple betting markets available on the DraftKings platform.

Disclaimer: This promotional offer is subject to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Bonus bets are non-transferable and cannot be withdrawn as cash. All users must comply with applicable state and local regulations regarding sports betting. Please gamble responsibly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.