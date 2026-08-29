DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for New Mexico State vs. Florida State
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.
New customers can claim a DraftKings welcome offer worth $200 in bonus bets ahead of Saturday's matchup between New Mexico State and Florida State. This promotion requires no promo code and can be activated in minutes with a minimal deposit.
The DraftKings Offer: Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets
The current DraftKings new-user offer delivers $200 in bonus bets when you meet simple qualifying requirements. Here's what you need to know about this welcome promotion:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market
- Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $200 in bonus bets
- You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process
- The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the DraftKings new-user offer
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance
No promo code is required to activate this offer. The DraftKings promo code will automatically apply once you meet the deposit and wagering requirements.
How to Claim Your $200 DraftKings Bonus for New Mexico State vs. Florida State
Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets before Saturday's game:
- Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account
- Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit
- Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market
- Get bonus: Receive $200 via eight $25 bonus bets, distributed as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days
You can complete these steps and activate your bonus within five minutes. For additional details about this offer, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook.
New Mexico State vs. Florida State on Saturday, August 30
DraftKings customers can use their bonus bets on the New Mexico State vs. Florida State matchup taking place Saturday, August 30. This season opener offers multiple betting markets available on the DraftKings platform.
Disclaimer: This promotional offer is subject to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Bonus bets are non-transferable and cannot be withdrawn as cash. All users must comply with applicable state and local regulations regarding sports betting. Please gamble responsibly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.