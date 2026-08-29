DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for North Carolina vs. TCU

New DraftKings users can claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of the North Carolina vs. TCU kickoff on Saturday, August 29. The offer requires no promo code and is available to eligible new users who meet the qualifying deposit and wager requirements outlined below.

DraftKings Offer: $200 in Bonus Bets

How the Offer Works

Claim the current DraftKings new-user offer to receive $200 in bonus bets. Once you create your account and complete the qualifying steps, the bonus activates within five minutes.

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $200 in bonus bets.

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

No promo code is required. The offer applies automatically once you meet the deposit and wager requirements.

How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to secure your $200 bonus bets:

Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: Receive $200 via eight $25 bonus bets distributed as two $25 bets every seven days for 21 days.

For additional details about DraftKings and its sportsbook offerings, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook .

Important Terms and Conditions

This offer is available to new DraftKings users who meet all eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are subject to the terms and conditions set forth by DraftKings. Users should review all applicable rules and restrictions before claiming the offer. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.