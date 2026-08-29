DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for North Carolina vs. TCU
New DraftKings users can claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of the North Carolina vs. TCU kickoff on Saturday, August 29. The offer requires no promo code and is available to eligible new users who meet the qualifying deposit and wager requirements outlined below.
DraftKings Offer: $200 in Bonus Bets
How the Offer Works
Claim the current DraftKings new-user offer to receive $200 in bonus bets. Once you create your account and complete the qualifying steps, the bonus activates within five minutes.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.
- Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $200 in bonus bets.
- You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process.
- The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
No promo code is required. The offer applies automatically once you meet the deposit and wager requirements.
How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus
Follow these steps to secure your $200 bonus bets:
- Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account.
- Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit.
- Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.
- Get bonus: Receive $200 via eight $25 bonus bets distributed as two $25 bets every seven days for 21 days.
For additional details about DraftKings and its sportsbook offerings, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook.
Important Terms and Conditions
This offer is available to new DraftKings users who meet all eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are subject to the terms and conditions set forth by DraftKings. Users should review all applicable rules and restrictions before claiming the offer. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.