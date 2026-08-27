DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Rams vs. Chargers on Thursday, August 27

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The current DraftKings welcome offer provides new users with $200 in bonus bets. Here are the key details:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

The DraftKings promo code applies automatically once you meet these requirements.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $200 in bonus bets.

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process.

The initial stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to activate your $200 bonus bets for Rams vs. Chargers:

Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: Receive $200 via eight $25 bonus bets, distributed as two $25 bets every seven days for 21 days.

For complete details on this offer, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook .

Rams vs. Chargers on Thursday, August 27

The Rams and Chargers meet for their preseason finale on Thursday, August 27. This matchup offers bettors an opportunity to place wagers on a local rivalry game using their DraftKings bonus bets.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only. Sports betting involves risk. Please bet responsibly. DraftKings is available in select states. Users must be 21 years or older and located in a jurisdiction where DraftKings operates. Offer terms and conditions are subject to change. Visit DraftKings.com for complete terms, conditions, and eligibility requirements.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.