DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Seahawks vs. Chiefs

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

New DraftKings users can claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of the Seahawks vs. Chiefs preseason finale on Friday, August 28. This welcome offer requires no promo code and is available to eligible new users in select states.

DraftKings Offer: Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets

How the Offer Works

The current DraftKings welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets to new users who meet simple qualifying requirements. Here are the key details:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market

The DraftKings promo code applies automatically once you meet these requirements

You will receive $200 in bonus bets whether your first bet wins or loses

Bonus bets are distributed as eight $25 bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process

Your initial stake is not included in any winnings from the bonus bets

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance

How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus for Seahawks vs. Chiefs

Follow these steps to activate your $200 bonus bets:

Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market Get bonus: Receive $200 in bonus bets, distributed as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days

For complete details on this offer, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook .

Important Terms and Conditions

This offer is available to new DraftKings users in eligible states only. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire seven days after issuance. Your initial deposit and bet stake are not included in bonus bet winnings. All promotions are subject to DraftKings' full terms and conditions. Please gamble responsibly.

This promotional offer is subject to DraftKings' complete terms and conditions. Users must be 21 or older and located in an eligible jurisdiction to participate. For responsible gambling resources, visit the National Council on Problem Gambling at ncpg.org.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.