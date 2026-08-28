DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Seahawks vs. Chiefs
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.
New DraftKings users can claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of the Seahawks vs. Chiefs preseason finale on Friday, August 28. This welcome offer requires no promo code and is available to eligible new users in select states.
DraftKings Offer: Spend $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets
How the Offer Works
The current DraftKings welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets to new users who meet simple qualifying requirements. Here are the key details:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market
- The DraftKings promo code applies automatically once you meet these requirements
- You will receive $200 in bonus bets whether your first bet wins or loses
- Bonus bets are distributed as eight $25 bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process
- Your initial stake is not included in any winnings from the bonus bets
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance
How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus for Seahawks vs. Chiefs
Follow these steps to activate your $200 bonus bets:
- Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link
- Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit
- Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market
- Get bonus: Receive $200 in bonus bets, distributed as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days
For complete details on this offer, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook.
Important Terms and Conditions
This offer is available to new DraftKings users in eligible states only. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire seven days after issuance. Your initial deposit and bet stake are not included in bonus bet winnings. All promotions are subject to DraftKings' full terms and conditions. Please gamble responsibly.
This promotional offer is subject to DraftKings' complete terms and conditions. Users must be 21 or older and located in an eligible jurisdiction to participate. For responsible gambling resources, visit the National Council on Problem Gambling at ncpg.org.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.