DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Thursday, August 27

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

Thursday, August 27 features a full slate of betting opportunities across multiple sports. College Football Week 0 includes matchups such as UNC-TCU in Dublin, San Jose State-USC, NC State-Virginia, and Memphis-UNLV. The MLB slate includes Astros-Yankees, Dodgers-Braves, Royals-Blue Jays, Brewers-Mets, and Diamondbacks-Giants. The WNBA features Valkyries-Liberty. New DraftKings users can claim a welcome bonus to place bets across all available markets.

DraftKings Welcome Offer: $200 in Bonus Bets

Claim the current DraftKings promo code new-user offer to get $200 in bonus bets. No promo code is required. Here are the key details:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. The DraftKings promo code will automatically apply once you meet these requirements.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $200 in bonus bets.

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the DraftKings new-user offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

How to Claim the $200 DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to activate your welcome bonus in minutes:

Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: You will receive $200 in bonus bets distributed as eight $25 bonus bets. You will get two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

For a full review of DraftKings Sportsbook, visit our DraftKings review.

About DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings is a leading online sportsbook offering a wide range of betting markets across professional and collegiate sports. The platform provides competitive odds, live betting options, and regular promotional offers for both new and existing users.

Disclaimer

This promotional offer is subject to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Users must be 21 years of age or older and located in a jurisdiction where DraftKings operates legally. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit www.ncpg.org.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.