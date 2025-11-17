DraftKings Promo Code Monday Night Football: Bet $5, get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months NBA League Pass
The DraftKings promo code offer delivers exceptional value for Monday Night Football on Nov. 17, when the Cowboys face the Raiders. New users can claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win promotion, plus three months of NBA League Pass without needing any code. This matchup features Dallas' fourth-ranked offense against Las Vegas' defense that recently held Denver to just 220 yards. The game is expected to be competitive, with both teams needing a win, and should be an ideal one to target for sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Cowboys vs Raiders
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this generous welcome offer for Monday Night Football. New customers simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market. If your Cowboys vs Raiders bet wins, DraftKings instantly awards $200 in bonus bets, plus you keep your original winnings.
The promotion includes these key terms and conditions:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying bet.
- Winning bets trigger eight bonus bets worth $25 each, delivered within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, and the stake is not included in winnings.
- All users receive three months of NBA League Pass regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
For example, if you bet $5 on Dallas to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, $200 in bonus bets, and NBA League Pass access. Even if the Cowboys fail to cover, you still get the three-month League Pass subscription.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Monday Night Football
Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just minutes before Cowboys vs. Raiders kicks off. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus bets and NBA League Pass access:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any Cowboys vs Raiders market or other sports event.
- If your wager wins, collect your $200 in bonus bets and use them within seven days.
- Redeem your NBA League Pass code by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025, regardless of bet outcome.
New users can learn more about betting options and platform features in our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for Monday Night Football games and other marquee matchups throughout the NFL season.
- NFL Touchdown Parlay 30% Boost: Get a 30% Boost on any 3+ Leg NFL TD Scorers Parlay, SGP, or SGPx!
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a Profit Boost to use on an NFL Parlay, SGP, or SGPx bet today!
- DraftKings Referral Program: Refer a friend to DraftKings and get up to $100 to use on the site.
Compare more promos for Monday Night Football
The offers below unlock thousands more in bonuses that you can claim for Monday Night Football and more.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.