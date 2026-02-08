DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Seattle vs New England

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for the Seattle vs New England Big Game showdown. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion is available through Feb. 8 for this historic matchup. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos before kickoff at Levi's Stadium.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Seattle vs New England

This welcome offer requires no DraftKings promo code to activate the bonus. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.

The bonus structure includes several important terms and conditions:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying bet.

Winning bets trigger 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, delivered instantly or within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bet wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on New England to cover the spread and they win, you receive your $5 stake plus winnings from that bet, along with $300 in bonus bets. If Seattle covers instead and your bet loses, you only lose your original $5 wager with no bonus bets awarded.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for the Big Game

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before Seattle and New England kick off:

Register by tapping the link in this article to create your DraftKings account with personal information and identity verification. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method. Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Seattle vs New England betting options. Collect your bonus bets if your initial wager wins, then use them within seven days before withdrawing winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional details about this sportsbook.

Additional DraftKings promotions beyond the promo code for DraftKings offer

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user bonus. Regular users can find profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and other enhanced betting opportunities. Check the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app to discover current offers and daily specials that complement your Big Game betting strategy.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.