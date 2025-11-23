SI

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NFL Week 12: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Brian Giuffra

No DraftKings promo code needed for NFL Week 12 betting - bet $5, get $200 bonus bets if you win plus 3 months NBA League Pass Sunday.
NFL Week 12 on Sunday, Nov. 23 features compelling matchups, including the Colts visiting the Chiefs in a crucial AFC showdown. New DraftKings users can capitalize on the action without needing a DraftKings promo code to claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer, plus three months of NBA League Pass. This welcome promotion lets bettors target sportsbook promos while watching key games, like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes trying to get 5-5 Kansas City back on track.

DraftKings promo code offer details for NFL Week 12 betting

This DraftKings new-user promo requires no DraftKings promo code to activate the welcome bonus. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including NFL Week 12 games. If the initial bet wins, DraftKings awards $200 in bonus bets delivered as twelve $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.
  • All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Win or lose, new users receive a unique code for three free months of NBA League Pass.
  • NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
  • League Pass codes must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.

For example, a $5 bet on the Chiefs to cover the 3.5-point spread against Indianapolis would return the original stake plus winnings if successful, followed by the $200 bonus bet package. Even if the Chiefs fail to cover and the bet loses, users still receive the NBA League Pass benefit.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings requires no special code entry during the registration process. Follow these steps to secure the welcome bonus before NFL Week 12 kickoffs:

  1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering personal information for account verification.
  2. Make a minimum $5 deposit using preferred payment methods like PayPal, debit cards, or e-wallets.
  3. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 12 market or other sports.
  4. If your wager wins, receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
  5. Regardless of bet outcome, receive your three-month NBA League Pass code.

New users can explore additional features and ongoing promotions by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome promotion, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various bonuses and enhanced odds opportunities. Regular users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and sport-specific promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and offers help maintain betting value throughout the NFL season and beyond.

  • NFL Touchdown Parlay 30% Boost: Get a 30% Boost on any 3+ Leg NFL TD Scorers Parlay, SGP or SGPx!
  • NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
  • Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.

Compare more sportsbook promos for NFL Week 12

After claiming this DraftKings offer, check out the offers below to get thousands more in bonuses.

Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

