DraftKings Promo Code Offer Lions vs. Eagles: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months NBA League Pass

Brian Giuffra

No DraftKings promo code needed for Lions vs Eagles SNF. Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass.
No DraftKings promo code needed for Lions vs Eagles SNF. Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in what promises to be a pivotal NFC matchup. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets offer plus three months of NBA League Pass for Sunday, Nov. 17. This heavyweight clash features two teams battling for NFC supremacy, making it an ideal opportunity to explore sportsbook promos.

DraftKings promo code offer details for Lions vs. Eagles

New DraftKings customers can secure $300 in bonus bets by winning a $5 wager on the Lions vs Eagles game. No DraftKings promo code is needed to activate this DraftKings new-user promo. The offer requires a minimum deposit of $5 and a qualifying bet to unlock the potential bonus.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a qualifying $5 bet.
  • If your $5 wager wins, you will receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each instantly or within 72 hours.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance, and the stake is not included in winnings.
  • All users receive a code for three months of NBA League Pass regardless of bet outcome.
  • NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Eagles to cover the spread and they win, you would receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings. If Detroit covers instead, you lose your $5 but still receive the NBA League Pass subscription. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer provides value whether targeting the Lions' upset bid or backing Philadelphia's home-field advantage.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings promo for Sunday Night Football

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before the Lions and Eagles kick off:

  1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
  2. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal or a debit card.
  3. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any Lions vs Eagles market.
  4. If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets instantly, along with your original winnings.
  5. Regardless of your bet outcome, receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass.

New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers frequently target high-profile games like Sunday Night Football matchups, providing enhanced value for seasoned bettors looking to maximize their wagering experience.

  • NFL Touchdown Parlay 30% Boost: Get a 30% Boost on any 3+ Leg NFL TD Scorers Parlay, SGP, or SGPx!
  • NFL Parlay Boost: Get a Profit Boost to use on an NFL Parlay, SGP, or SGPx bet today.

Compare more promos for NFL SNF: Lions vs. Eagles

The offers below unlock thousands more in bonuses that you can claim for Sunday Night Football and more.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$150 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

