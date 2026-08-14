DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets
Max. $150 issued as 6 $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours), are single-use and non-withdrawable. Reward issued $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days. Stake removed from payout.
Friday, August 14 brings a full three-sport slate with NFL preseason football, MLB games, and WNBA action. New DraftKings users can claim $150 in bonus bets to use across any of these events.
The DraftKings Offer
You can get $150 in bonus bets via the latest DraftKings welcome offer. Once you create your account and complete the qualifying steps outlined below, you can activate the bonus within five minutes.
Offer Details
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. The DraftKings promo code will automatically apply once you meet these requirements.
- Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $150 in bonus bets.
- You will get two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process.
- The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the DraftKings new-user offer.
- The bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
Why Choose This DraftKings Promo Code
Low Investment
You can lock in the DraftKings promo code without breaking the bank. Simply make an initial deposit of $5 and wager at least $5. It is a low barrier to entry that makes it accessible to all users. You do not have to risk much for a good payout.
Bet Type and Market Flexibility
Since DraftKings lets you use the bonus across all sports and most markets, you can choose bets that match your strategy instead of forcing a wager that you are uncomfortable with, like a long-shot parlay.
Unique Bonus Structure
DraftKings issues the bonus in equal portions. This allows you to spread it across multiple future wagers, which increases your chances of making a profit and further increasing your bankroll.
Automatic Promo Code Application
Do not worry about entering the DraftKings promo code during registration. It will be applied to your account automatically when you click through our exclusive link.
How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus
You can secure the $150 DraftKings bonus in minutes by following these steps:
- Sign up: Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account with our exclusive link.
- Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit.
- Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5.
- Get bonus: You will get $150 via six $25 bonus bets. You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.
For a complete review of DraftKings Sportsbook, visit our DraftKings review.
Friday, August 14 Betting Action
Friday features three NFL preseason games, a full MLB slate, and a WNBA matchup. Your $150 in bonus bets can be used across any of these events. The NFL preseason games include Dolphins-Commanders, Buccaneers-Jets, and Broncos-Falcons. MLB features matchups including Cardinals-Cubs, Yankees-Blue Jays, Mariners-Astros, and Brewers-Dodgers. The WNBA features Wings-Fever.
Use your bonus bets strategically across the sports and markets that interest you most on Friday's slate.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.