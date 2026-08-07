DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for Friday, August 7 MLB & WNBA Action

Friday, August 7 brings a full slate of MLB games and WNBA matchups to DraftKings Sportsbook. New users can take advantage of the current DraftKings welcome offer to place bets on the day's action with bonus funds.

The Offer

New users can earn $150 in bonus bets by making a minimum $5 deposit and placing a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. No promo code is required; the offer will automatically apply when you sign up through our exclusive link.

How the Bonus Works

Make a minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $150 in bonus bets

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance

Why This Offer Stands Out

Low Investment: You can activate this offer with just a $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager, making it accessible to all users without requiring a large initial commitment.

Bet Type and Market Flexibility: DraftKings allows you to use the bonus across all sports and most markets, giving you the freedom to choose bets that match your strategy rather than forcing you into uncomfortable wagers.

Structured Bonus Distribution: The bonus is issued in equal $25 portions over two weeks, allowing you to spread your bonus bets across multiple wagers and increase your chances of building your bankroll.

Automatic Application: The promo code applies automatically when you sign up through our exclusive link, with no manual entry required.

How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to activate your $150 bonus bets in minutes:

Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market Get bonus: Receive $150 in bonus bets, distributed as six $25 bonus bets over 14 days

Claim your DraftKings welcome offer

Friday, August 7 Betting Action

Friday, August 7 features a full 15-game MLB slate and two WNBA evening matchups, giving you multiple betting opportunities to use your bonus bets. The MLB schedule includes games across all time windows, from early afternoon action through late West Coast finishes. The WNBA card features two games tipping at the same time, making it easy to track alongside the main baseball slate.

This promotional offer is subject to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Users must be 21 or older and located in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook operates. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.