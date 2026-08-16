DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for UFC 330 Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

Max. $150 issued as 6 $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours), are single-use and non-withdrawable. Reward issued $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days. Stake removed from payout.

UFC 330 takes place on Saturday, August 14, and DraftKings is offering new users an attractive welcome bonus. You can claim $150 in bonus bets with a minimal initial investment, making it an accessible entry point for sports bettors looking to wager on the event.

The DraftKings Offer: $150 in Bonus Bets

DraftKings is providing new users with $150 in bonus bets through a straightforward welcome offer. Here are the key details:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $150 in bonus bets.

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

No promo code is required; the offer applies automatically when you sign up through our exclusive link.

Why This Offer Stands Out

Low Investment: You can activate the bonus with just a $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager. This low barrier to entry makes the offer accessible to all users without requiring significant upfront risk.

Bet Type and Market Flexibility: DraftKings allows you to use the bonus across all sports and most markets. You can choose bets that align with your strategy rather than being forced into uncomfortable wagers.

Structured Bonus Distribution: The bonus is issued in equal $25 portions over two weeks. This structure allows you to spread your bonus bets across multiple wagers, increasing your opportunities to build your bankroll.

Automatic Application: The promo code applies automatically when you register through our exclusive link, with no manual entry required.

How to Claim Your $150 DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to activate your bonus in minutes:

Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: Receive $150 in bonus bets distributed as six $25 bonus bets. You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.

Claim your bonus on DraftKings

Important Terms and Conditions

This offer is available to new DraftKings users only. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on qualifying wagers. Each bonus bet expires seven days after issuance. Winnings from bonus bets do not include the bonus bet stake itself. All standard DraftKings terms and conditions apply. Please review DraftKings' full terms before placing any wagers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Sports betting involves risk, and you should only wager what you can afford to lose. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.