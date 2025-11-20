DraftKings Promo Code Thursday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months NBA League Pass
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass for Thursday Night Football on Nov. 20. The $200 bonus bet offer requires no code. It gives new customers a chance to earn substantial rewards by betting on the Week 12 AFC showdown between the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills. This is one of the most competitive sportsbook promos available for the Week 12 matchup.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Thursday Night Football
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this DraftKings new-user promo. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the promotion. If the $5 wager wins, DraftKings will provide eight bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $200 in bonus betting credits.
The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer includes these key terms and conditions:
- Bonus bets are delivered instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.
- All bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- Win or lose, new users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass.
- NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 per month but can be canceled anytime.
- League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Bills to cover the spread against the Texans and win, you would receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If the Texans cover instead and your bet loses, you would still receive the NBA League Pass code, but no bonus bets. This promo code for DraftKings applies to any qualifying sports market, making Thursday Night Football an ideal target.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Thursday Night Football
Claiming this DraftKings promo code offer requires no special code and takes just a few simple steps. New users can register and place their first bet on the Texans vs. Bills game to potentially unlock $200 in bonus betting credits.
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Thursday Night Football.
- If your bet wins, you receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
- Regardless of your bet outcome, receive a code for three months of NBA League Pass.
For more information about this offer and platform features, read our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced betting opportunities for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special game-specific promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and exclusive rewards for loyal customers.
- Bills vs. Texans 30% SGP Boost: Put together an SGP, and you’ll receive a 30% profit boost.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
Compare more sportsbook promos for TNF
After claiming this DraftKings offer, check out the offers below to get thousands more in bonuses.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
