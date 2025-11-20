Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 12: Start Michael Wilson
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy wide receivers? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five wide receiver streamers for Week 12!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers Week 12
Alec Pierce at Chiefs (20.7%): Admittedly, this week’s matchup in Kansas City is not at all favorable, but Pierce has been hot lately. Before the Colts’ bye week, he scored 14-plus points in three of his last four games. He’s also shown a good floor, averaging 11.6 points per game for the season. Pierce is a playmaker who needs just one big play to put up a nice stat line, so I’d roll the dice and flex him this week.
Michael Wilson vs. Jaguars (10.5%): Wilson stepped up in the absence of Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendicitis), posting 15 catches for 185 yards and 33.5 fantasy points in a loss to the 49ers. With Harrison Jr’s status for Week 12 in question, it’s a good idea to grab (and maybe start) Wilson in case he’s Arizona’s lead wideout again. The Jaguars have allowed the fourth-most points per game to the perimeter.
Darnell Mooney at Saints (10.2%): The Falcons will be without Drake London this week (and maybe longer) due to a knee injury, so Mooney should see more work in the passing game. The matchup is favorable too, as the Saints have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers since Week 8. So, fantasy fans desperate for a wide receiver or flex can roll the dice with Mooney this week.
Andrei Iosivas vs. Patriots (1.7%): The Bengals will be without Ja’Marr Chase, who has been suspended for this week’s game, so Iosivas should see more opportunities in the passing game. The Bengals slot man has a good matchup too, as the Patriots have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to inside receivers this season. So, those fantasy managers looking for help can stream Iosivas.
Greg Dortch vs. Jaguars (1.4%): Dortch was solid last week, catching six passes for 66 yards with a touchdown and scoring 18.6 fantasy points against the 49ers. If Harrison Jr. is out again, the Arizona slot man would once again be worth streaming against the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed more than 33 points per game to opposing wide receivers, and this contest could be a high-scoring affair.