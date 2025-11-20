Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers For Week 12: Start Cam Little
Is Cameron Dicker your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five kicker streamers for Week 12!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Ks Week 12
Jake Elliott at Cowboys (48.5%): Elliott is coming off one of his best stat lines of the year, scoring 11 fantasy points in a win over the Packers. While he’s been hard to start for most of the season (he’s scored double digits twice), I do like him in a matchup against the Cowboys. Their defense has allowed eight or more fantasy points to seven kickers, including four who have scored 10 or more points.
Andy Borregales at Bengals (47.8%): Borregales scored nine fantasy points last week, and it could have been better had he not missed a field goal. He remains well on the streaming radar this week, as he faces a Bengals defense that has allowed six different kickers to beat them for at least nine fantasy points. What’s more, three booters have scored 10 or more fantasy points against them in the last four weeks.
Cam Little at Cardinals (23.4%): Little posted just five fantasy points last week, but he had scored 28 combined points in his previous two games. I’d keep him in lineups this week, as he has a plus matchup against the Cardinals. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to road kickers (10.2 PPG), and it's allowed six different booters to beat them for at least 11 points overall in 2025.
Daniel Carlson vs. Browns (1.7%): Carlson posted 11 fantasy points against the Cowboys last week, and a home matchup against the Browns makes him a streamable option. Their defense has been generous to home kickers, allowing 10.4 points per game. In fact, no opposing home kicker has scored fewer than nine fantasy points against Cleveland. That includes four booters who have scored at least 11 points.
Lucas Havrisik vs. Vikings (1.1%): In the event that Brandon McManus is forced to miss another game due to injury, Havrisik is worth a look off the wire as a streamer. He has put up 10 or more points in two of his three starts, and a matchup against the Vikings makes him a viable option. Their defense has allowed 13 or more fantasy points to three kickers since Week 8, including one who scored 15 points.