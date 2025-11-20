Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 12: Start Hunter Henry
Was Tucker Kraft your starting fantasy football tight end? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five tight end streamers for Week 12!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football TE Streamers Week 12
Kyle Pitts Sr. at Saints (46.5%): Pitts Sr. has hit the skids lately, scoring single digits in each of his last three games. Still, the absence of Drake London (knee) should mean more opportunities in the passing game for the veteran tight end. So, while a matchup against the Saints isn’t favorable on paper … only two tight ends have scored double digits against them … I’d roll with Pitts Sr. based on volume.
Hunter Henry at Bengals (45.5%): Henry isn’t putting up huge numbers, be he has scored 7.7 or more points in three of his last four games. He’s well worth a stream in a matchup against the Bengals, who have been crushed by tight ends this season. No team has allowed more points to the position, as nine have gone for double digits, including three tight ends who have scored more than 20 points.
Cade Otton at Rams (24.7%): Otton posted a stinker last week, scoring just 4.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Bills. I’m going to keep him in starting lineups, though, as he’s facing a good matchup against the Rams. Last week, their pass defense allowed 10 catches and 17.1 points to AJ Barner. In all, Los Angeles has surrendered nine-plus fantasy points to seven tight ends in 2025, including five since Week 5.
Juwan Johnson vs. Falcons (12.5%): Johnson had been pretty consistent for fantasy fans before the Saints’ bye week, scoring 10-plus points in each of his last four games, including a 19.2-point performance against Carolina in Week 10. The matchup isn’t favorable, as the Falcons have allowed just one tight end to beat them for double digits, but Johnson has been too reliable to sit at a thin tight end position.
AJ Barner at Titans (5.2%): Barner went off last week, catching 10 passes for 70 yards and scoring 17.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Rams. He’s now scored double digits in five of his last seven games, and he’s averaging more than nine fantasy points per game on the season. So, while this week’s matchup against the Titans isn’t great on paper, Barner is still clearly a worthwhile streamer if you’re in need.