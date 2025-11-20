Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers For Week 12: Start Emanuel Wilson
Was Omarion Hampton one of your starting fantasy running backs? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five running back streamers for Week 12!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming RBs Week 12
Woody Marks vs. Bills (50.1%): Marks is being started in 50% of leagues, but I’ll make an exception and include him here. He was a dud last week, scoring just 6.1 fantasy points. The good news is he saw a 39% touch share, and this week’s matchup against the Bills is favorable. Their defense has allowed three runners to beat them for 34 or more points since Week 6, including two in the last two weeks.
Kenneth Gainwell at Bears (17.7%): Jaylen Warren suffered an ankle injury in a win over the Bengals, which allowed Gainwell more chances in the offense. He took full advantage with 105 total yards, two touchdowns and 29.5 fantasy points. If Warren is unable to play against the Bears, Gainwell would be a strong RB2 option. Their defense has allowed two backs to beat them for 19-plus points since Week 8.
Emanuel Wilson vs. Vikings (14.6%): Josh Jacobs (knee) was injured in Sunday’s win over the Giants, leaving Wilson to take over the featured role in Green Bay’s offense. He put up 49 total yards, a touchdown and a respectable 13.9 fantasy points on 12 touches. Jacobs has been diagnosed with a knee contusion and could miss this week’s game, so Wilson could become a viable RB2/flex starter this weekend.
Zach Charbonnet at Titans (18.6%): Charbonnet put up a stinker last week, as he lost touches to Kenneth Walker III and scored just 6.7 points. The good news is he still played 37 snaps and had 13 touches, and a matchup against the Titans is favorable. Their defense has given up 16-plus points to six running backs since Week 3, and backs have averaged nearly five yards per carry against them in 2025.
Bhayshul Tuten at Cardinals (2.1%): Tuten went off last week, seeing 15 touches and scoring 13.4 fantasy points in a win over the Chargers. Next up is a matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed 14-plus fantasy points to seven running backs since Week 2. Tuten injured his ankle during last week’s game, so be sure to keep tabs on his status this week. If he’s cleared, the rookie will have flex appeal.