Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers For Week 12: Start the Raiders DST
Are the Broncos your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five defense streamers for Week 12!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming DSTs Week 12
Bills defense at Texans (32%): The Bills' defense has not been one of the more reliable options in fantasy football, but this week’s matchup against the Texans makes him a viable streamer. C.J. Stroud is out of action once again, so backup Davis Mills will make another start. That makes Buffalo’s defense well worth a look, and it’s widely available in a lot of fantasy leagues. If you’re in need, add and start them.
Falcons defense at Saints (30.4%): The Falcons defense is frustrating (to say the least) in fantasy leagues, both as a starting option and as a matchup. Still, it’s worth a roll of the dice in an NFC South contest against rookie quarterback Tyler Shough and a questionable Saints offense. The Saints are tied for fifth in terms of the most giveaways, and only the Titans have averaged fewer points per game this season.
49ers defense vs. Panthers (12.9%): The Niners defense hasn’t been very fantasy friendly this season, as injuries have really hurt the team’s effectiveness. Still, a matchup against the Panthers makes this unit a viable streamer. Carolina’s offensive line has allowed 27 sacks, and they’re tied for the fifth-most giveaways (15) on the year. That makes the 49ers worth a look if you’re in need.
Raiders defense vs. Browns (10.8%): The Raiders have one of the worst fantasy defenses in the NFL, but this week’s matchup against the Browns and rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes it worth a look. Sanders is making his first NFL start, and he didn’t look all that great in place of the injured Dillon Gabriel last week. So, managers who don’t mind taking a gamble at defense could use Las Vegas.
Saints defense vs. Falcons (1.0%): Much like a lot of this week’s streaming defenses, the Saints have not been great in fantasy leagues. However, this week’s matchup against the Falcons and Kirk Cousins makes it worth a dice roll. Atlanta has lost Michael Penix Jr. for the season, and Drake London is also out of action due to a knee injury. That will really hurt the Falcons, so the Saints DST could take advantage.