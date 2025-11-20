Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 12: Start Brock Purdy
Was Kyler Murray your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bye, or a bad matchup, and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five quarterback streamers for Week 12!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 12
Jared Goff vs. Giants (35.4%): Goff, listed as a sit ’em last week, posted 12.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. Still, I’m playing him at home in a matchup against the Giants. Their defense has allowed six quarterbacks to beat them for at least 20.1 fantasy points, including five who have hit that mark since Week 6. In all, Big Blue has allowed the second-most points per game to the position.
Brock Purdy vs. Panthers (32.6%): Purdy returned to action last weekend, posting three touchdowns and 19.3 fantasy points in a win over the Cardinals. He has averaged nearly 18 fantasy points in his three starts this season, and a matchup against the Panthers makes him a nice option this week. Since Week 4, their defense has allowed five different field generals to beat them for 18-plus fantasy points.
Jacoby Brissett vs. Jaguars (16.3%): Brissett put up huge numbers last week, recording 452 yards with two touchdowns and 21.9 fantasy points in a loss to the 49ers. He also set an NFL record with 47 completions on 57 attempts, and he’s been consistent for fantasy fans as a starter. I’d start him against the Jaguars, who have allowed five field generals to beat them for at least 20 points since Week 5.
Sam Darnold at Titans (15.5%): Darnold has been terrible in fantasy leagues over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 9.2 fantasy points with five interceptions. Still, a matchup against the Titans should cure what ails him. Their defense has allowed three different quarterbacks to beat them for 23-plus points since Week 7, and it’s given up the fourth-most points per game to the position since Week 8.
Bryce Young at 49ers (2.9%): Young is coming off a massive stat line, throwing for 448 yards with three touchdowns and scoring 31.8 points in a win over the Falcons. While this might feel like chasing those points, Young actually has a great matchup against the Niners on Monday night. Their defense has allowed 21-plus fantasy points to four different field generals since Week 8, so Young is well worth a look.