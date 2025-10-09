Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $50, Get $250 FanCash for Eagles vs. Giants TNF
The Thursday night matchup between the Eagles and Giants brings more than just NFC East drama. With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, new users can earn up to $250 in FanCash by betting on the action, thanks to a unique five-day structure. Earn up to $50 in FanCash each day you place a qualifying wager. This offer stands out among today's leading sportsbook promos.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Eagles vs. Giants TNF
If you want to capitalize on the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for the Eagles vs. Giants TNF game, here are the key terms and conditions to know:
- New users must deposit at least $10 to activate their account.
- Place a single $10+ cash wager (odds -500 or longer) each day for five consecutive days.
- Receive $50 in FanCash after each qualifying day, totaling up to $250 over five days.
- FanCash is credited within 72 hours, is non-withdrawable, and expires in seven days.
- Only one qualifying wager per day is permitted (cannot place all five bets at once).
- Offer is not available in New York.
Targeting plus-money markets can help you maximize your potential profit since you receive FanCash whether your wager wins or loses. Use each day to take shots at higher-value plays while stacking your FanCash.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for Eagles vs. Giants TNF
To claim this promotion, users must place one $10 qualifying wager per day at odds of -500 or longer for five consecutive days. All five qualifying wagers cannot be placed on the same day. A $10 minimum deposit is required to activate your account. Here’s how to get started:
- Register as a new user by providing your full name, email, mailing address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app via the App Store, Google Play Store, or scan the QR code at the official website.
- Complete email authentication to activate your account.
- Deposit at least $10 to fund your account.
- Place one $10+ cash wager per day for five straight days on any market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Receive $50 in FanCash after each qualifying wager is settled, credited within 72 hours (FanCash expires in seven days and is non-withdrawable).
For more details on the user experience and in-depth insights, read our Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos available today
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the app for today's best promos.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Eagles vs. Giants
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
