New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New users who sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 can bet $20, get $350 in FanCash as of Saturday, Nov. 28. Make the Iron Bowl between Auburn and Alabama your first wager to start the bonus.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Auburn vs. Alabama

The Iron Bowl carries plenty of weight this season. No. 6 Alabama (9-2, 6-2 in SEC) hosts Auburn (7-4, 4-4) in Tuscaloosa, and a win keeps the Crimson Tide in the hunt for a spot in the SEC championship game. Auburn has already shocked Georgia on the road this year, so no one should treat this one as a walkover.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo rewards you for placing a $20 bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer. The Iron Bowl is a natural first wager, and it counts as day 1 of the offer. From there, you earn $50 in FanCash each day for a week, which adds up to $350.

Here is how the terms break down:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first wager must be at least $20 on any market with odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

FanCash is a non-withdrawable bonus, and it expires after seven days.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Your Iron Bowl result does not change the FanCash you earn. Say you put $20 on Alabama to cover the spread and the Crimson Tide pull away in the second half. Your bet wins, you collect your payout, and you still keep unlocking $50 in FanCash each day.

Now say you back Auburn's moneyline and Alabama escapes with a win, as it has in each of the last six meetings. Your wager loses, but the bonus still arrives. The same daily FanCash schedule applies either way, as long as you place a qualifying bet each day.

The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is one of many sportsbook promos available to new users this football season. This one stands out because it spreads the reward across a full week of betting. That gives you plenty of chances to put your Iron Bowl knowledge to work again.

Iron Bowl odds: Auburn vs. Alabama lines at Fanatics Sportsbook

Here is how Fanatics Sportsbook prices the Auburn vs. Alabama matchup, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday night:

Moneyline: Auburn +526, Alabama -681.

Spread: Alabama -15.5.

Total: 49.5 points.

Alabama is a heavy favorite, but the lopsided moneyline sits below the -500 threshold on the Crimson Tide side. A $20 wager on Alabama at -681 does not qualify for the promo, so look to the spread, the total or the Auburn moneyline instead. Always confirm the odds on your bet slip before you place the wager.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350

Signing up takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in the offer and place your first bet on the Iron Bowl:

Click the link in this article to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start registration. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 when prompted. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Find Auburn vs. Alabama in the college football section and choose a market with odds of -500 or longer. Place a wager of $20 or more on the game before kickoff at 7:30 PM ET. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours of receiving it, because it expires quickly.

Want a closer look at the app before you register? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review for details on markets, payouts and features.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The welcome bonus is only the start. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, and many of them tie to major games like the Iron Bowl. These deals change often, so it pays to check back.

Open the 'Promos' section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is live right now. You can find odds boosts, FanCash opportunities and other limited-time offers there. A quick look before each game could give your next wager an extra edge.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.