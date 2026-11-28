New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New users who sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 can bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash as of Nov. 28. Place that first wager on Michigan vs. Ohio State, then keep playing for seven days to collect every reward.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Michigan vs. Ohio State

This Salvage Bowl has plenty of drama, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code adds extra value to the matchup. Michigan (6-5, 3-5) travels to Columbus to face a fading Ohio State squad (7-4, 5-3) that has dropped three of its past four games. The Buckeyes also will be without quarterback Julian Sayin because of an elbow injury.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo rewards you for betting on this rivalry and then returning for six more days. I like that the structure gives you a full week of action instead of a single bet. Here are the key terms:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first wager must be at least $20 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

Your Michigan vs. Ohio State wager counts as day 1 of the offer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after it is issued, so use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Here is how the bet plays out. Say you put $20 on Michigan to cover the spread and the Wolverines keep it close, or even pull off the upset. You collect your winnings plus your first $50 in FanCash. If Ohio State rolls and your bet loses, you still earn that $50 in FanCash for day 1, and you can come back the next day to keep stacking the bonus.

Either way, the FanCash is the same, because the reward comes from placing a qualifying wager and not from winning it. That makes this one of the more flexible sportsbook promos for a game with this much uncertainty. You can also use your FanCash on later days for more college football, NFL games or other markets.

Michigan vs. Ohio State odds: Can the Wolverines salvage their season?

The Game kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, and Fanatics Sportsbook lists Ohio State as a double-digit favorite. Here are the current lines for Michigan vs. Ohio State:

Moneyline: Michigan +326, Ohio State -385.

Spread: Ohio State -10.5.

Total: 37.5 points.

Michigan is coming off a stunning 18-16 triple-overtime win over unbeaten UCLA, so the underdog price may tempt some bettors. Ohio State counts on Heisman front-runner Jeremiah Smith, the Big Ten's career leader in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. The low total of 37.5 points suggests oddsmakers expect a defensive grind.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Michigan vs. Ohio State

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your offer before kickoff in Columbus:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start registration. Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 when you create your account. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger wager on Michigan vs. Ohio State at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours, before it expires.

Want a closer look at the platform before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review for details on markets, features and the app experience.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users after Michigan vs. Ohio State

The welcome offer is only the start. Fanatics regularly rolls out odds boosts, bonus offers and other limited-time deals for current customers.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check it often, especially on big days like rivalry Saturday, so you do not miss a boost on your favorite game.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older and located in an eligible state to participate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.