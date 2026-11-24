The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when you bet $20 on tonight's NBA Cup games or the Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL slate. New users who register by Tuesday, Nov. 24, can claim this welcome offer in minutes.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NBA Cup and Thanksgiving NFL

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a bet $20, get $350 in FanCash deal for new users. You register with code SIBONUS350, fund your account and place a qualifying wager. Then you earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, which adds up to $350 total.

I like this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for a loaded sports week. Tonight's NBA Cup slate gives you a strong first wager, and the Thanksgiving NFL lineup gives you plenty of options for the days that follow. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus works across many sports, so you can pick the games you know best.

Here are the key terms to know before you bet:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first wager must be at least $20 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's FanCash expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

FanCash is a non-withdrawable bonus and expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY.

The offer is not available in New York or Illinois.

Your bet on tonight's NBA Cup action counts as day 1 of the seven-day offer. Say you place a $20 wager on Boston at Washington at 8 PM ET. Whether that bet wins or loses, you still earn your first $50 in FanCash. A winning bet also pays out cash according to the odds, while a losing bet means you forfeit that $20 stake.

The next six days work the same way. You return each day and place a qualifying bet to earn another $50 in FanCash. The Thanksgiving NFL slate fits neatly into that window. You could back Chicago at Detroit on Thursday at 1 PM ET, Philadelphia at Dallas at 4:30 PM ET or Kansas City at Buffalo at 8:20 PM ET to keep the streak alive.

If you want to compare this deal with other sportsbook promos , the daily FanCash structure stands out. You earn rewards across a full week of games instead of waiting on a single result.

Boston at Washington odds: Can the Wizards stun the Celtics in the NBA Cup?

Boston at Washington is one of three NBA Cup games tonight, and it tips off at 8 PM ET. Boston has dropped four straight, while Washington has won three in a row after an eight-game losing streak. Here are the Fanatics Sportsbook odds for the NBA Cup matchup:

Moneyline: Boston -443, Washington +364.

Spread: Boston -10.5.

Total: 217.5 points.

Odds can move before tip-off, so check the Fanatics Sportsbook app for the latest lines. Boston's moneyline at -443 falls within the -500 minimum for the welcome offer, so a wager on the Celtics qualifies. Washington's longer price qualifies too.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for tonight's NBA Cup games

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and bet on tonight's NBA Cup slate:

Click any link on this page to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet at odds of -500 or longer on tonight's NBA Cup games, such as Boston at Washington, Detroit at Orlando or Dallas at Denver. Collect your first $50 in FanCash after placing your qualifying bet. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours of receiving it.

Want a closer look at the app, the betting markets and the rewards program before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The fun does not stop once you claim your welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers, especially around big sports weekends like Thanksgiving. These deals can change often, so it pays to check in.

Open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section to see what is live right now. You may find odds boosts on marquee NFL games or other bonus opportunities tied to the NBA Cup knockout rounds. A quick look before you place a bet can add extra value to your picks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.