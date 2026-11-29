New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when new users bet $20 on any market. As of Sunday, Nov. 29, this welcome offer is live, so you can use your first wager on any NFL Week 12 Sunday game.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 12 Sunday

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo rewards your first qualifying bet with a week of daily FanCash. Your NFL Week 12 Sunday wager counts as bet number one, which means you can use it on a 10-game slate that runs from 1:00 PM ET to 8:20 PM ET. Whether you back the 49ers against the Seahawks or the Browns on Sunday Night Football, the qualifying bet kicks off the bonus.

Here is how I would sum up the terms of this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus, which stands out among current sportsbook promos :

The offer is only available to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first bet must be $20 or more on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

Each day's reward expires 24 hours after it is issued, so use it quickly.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

The best part is that the bonus does not hinge on the outcome of your first bet. Say you put $20 on the 49ers to beat the Seahawks in the 4:25 PM ET NFC West showdown. If San Francisco wins, you collect your payout and still earn your FanCash. If Seattle pulls the upset, you still unlock the same $50 in FanCash for that day.

The same logic applies on the Sunday night slate. A $20 wager on the Browns against the Raiders at 8:20 PM ET works as your qualifying bet, whether Cleveland covers or not. To collect the full $350, return each day for the next six days and place another qualifying bet.

NFL Week 12 Sunday odds on Fanatics Sportsbook

Early Sunday lines give you plenty of choices for your first $20 wager. Here is a look at three 1:00 PM ET games from NFL Week 12 Sunday, with odds from Fanatics:

Saints at Bengals: Cincinnati is a 10-point favorite on the spread. The moneyline is Saints +420 and Bengals -575, and the total is 49.5.

Falcons at Vikings: Minnesota is a 7-point favorite on the spread. The moneyline is Falcons +250 and Vikings -320, and the total is 41.5.

Titans at Jaguars: Jacksonville is a 14.5-point favorite on the spread. The moneyline is Titans +700 and Jaguars -1100, and the total is 49.5.

Keep the -500 minimum in mind when you pick your qualifying bet. Heavy moneyline favorites such as the Jaguars at -1100 or the Bengals at -575 fall below that threshold. Spreads and totals at standard odds are an easy way to meet the requirement.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 12 Sunday

Signing up takes only a few minutes, and you can finish before the 1:00 PM ET kickoffs. Follow these steps to claim your offer and bet on NFL Week 12 Sunday:

Click any link on this page to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Open the NFL section and choose a Week 12 Sunday game, such as 49ers vs. Seahawks or Raiders vs. Browns. Place a bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up. Return each day for the next six days and place another qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily.

Want a closer look at the app before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review for details on its features, markets and payment options.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for NFL Week 12 Sunday and beyond

The welcome offer is only the start. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for existing customers, and football weekends often bring fresh ones.

To see what is live before kickoff, open the Promos tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. A quick check there can turn up extra value on Sunday's 10-game slate, and it is worth a look again before the late window and Sunday Night Football.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.