New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to get $350 in FanCash after a $20 bet on Packers vs. Rams. New users who sign up on Wednesday, Nov. 25, can start the offer with the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Packers vs. Rams

Th e Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users with $350 in FanCash spread over seven days. The Packers-Rams game at SoFi Stadium serves as your first qualifying bet and day 1 of the offer. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM ET, with the game streaming on Netflix.

Here is how the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo breaks down. You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven straight days after you place a qualifying bet each day. That adds up to $350 in total. Bettors who browse other sportsbook promos will find that this daily structure keeps you engaged all week.

Here are the key terms for the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first bet must be at least $20 on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

You must place a qualifying bet each day for seven days to unlock $50 in FanCash daily.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Say you back the Packers on the moneyline for $20 in the Thanksgiving Eve matchup. If Jordan Love and Green Bay pull off the upset, you collect your winnings, and your $50 in FanCash for day 1 still arrives. If Matthew Stafford and the Rams win instead, your wager loses, but you still unlock the same $50 in FanCash.

The same applies if you bet the Rams. A winning ticket pays out as usual, and a losing ticket does not change your FanCash. Either way, you need to return the next day and place another qualifying bet to keep earning the daily reward.

Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve odds: Can Green Bay extend its streak?

Here are the Fanatics Sportsbook odds for the Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve game at 8:00 PM ET:

Moneyline: Packers +130, Rams -156.

Spread: Rams -3.

Total: 45.

Green Bay has beaten Los Angeles five straight times, including a 24-19 win at SoFi Stadium in 2024. The Rams carry a four-game winning streak into this matchup, and oddsmakers favor them by a field goal. A $20 wager on any of these markets meets the offer's minimum odds requirement.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Packers vs. Rams

Claiming the offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to bet on the Packers and Rams and start your seven-day run:

Click any link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a bet of $20 or more on Packers vs. Rams at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours of receiving it, since it expires quickly.

Want a closer look at the platform before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for existing users

The fun does not end once you finish the welcome offer. Fanatics regularly rolls out odds boosts and other bonuses for returning customers throughout the NFL season.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Check back often, because new offers appear around big games like this Thanksgiving Eve showdown between the Packers and Rams.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.