New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 unlocks $350 in FanCash when you bet $20 on the Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL slate. New users who sign up on Wednesday, Nov. 25 can start with the Packers-Rams opener and keep the rewards rolling all week.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thanksgiving NFL games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo turns a $20 bet into $350 in FanCash, paid out over seven days. I like this setup for a holiday week because the NFL gives you a game almost every day. The Packers-Rams matchup on Thanksgiving Eve counts as day 1, and the games that follow can help you hit your daily bets.

You must wager at least $20 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. For example, you could back the Rams on the moneyline for the Packers game at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. Once that bet is placed, you unlock your first $50 in FanCash for day 1.

Your bet outcome does not change the bonus. If the Rams win and your bet cashes, you collect your winnings as usual and still earn your FanCash. If the Packers pull off the upset and your bet loses, you still earn the $50 in FanCash for that day, so long as you met the qualifying requirements.

From there, you place a qualifying bet each day for seven days to collect the full $350. Thursday offers a tripleheader with Bears-Lions at 1:00 PM ET, Eagles-Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET and Chiefs-Bills at 8:20 PM ET. Friday brings Broncos-Steelers at 3:00 PM ET, so the Thanksgiving slate covers your first three days with games to spare.

Keep these terms in mind before you sign up:

The offer is available to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first bet must be $20 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it is issued, so use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY.

The offer is not available in New York or Illinois.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is one of the more flexible sportsbook promos out there. You pick the game and the market, and the daily structure rewards you for staying active. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus pairs well with a week stacked with football.

Thanksgiving NFL odds: Packers-Rams, Bears-Lions and Eagles-Cowboys lines

Here is a look at the Week 12 Thanksgiving NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook for the first three games on the holiday schedule. Remember that odds can move, so check the app before you place your bet.

Packers at Rams (Wednesday, 8:00 PM ET): Moneyline Packers +133, Rams -133. Spread: Rams -3. Total: 45.

Bears at Lions (Thursday, 1:00 PM ET): Moneyline Bears -135, Lions +121. Spread: Bears -2.5. Total: 55.5.

Eagles at Cowboys (Thursday, 4:30 PM ET): Moneyline Eagles +352, Cowboys -398. Spread: Cowboys -8.5. Total: 48.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Thanksgiving NFL betting

Getting started takes only a few minutes, and you can finish before the Packers and Rams kick off at SoFi Stadium. Follow these steps to claim your $350 in FanCash:

Click the link in this article to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start your registration. Create your account and enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger bet on the Packers-Rams game or another Thanksgiving NFL matchup, at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place another qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours before it expires.

Want a deeper look at the app, the markets and the user experience? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review before you place your first wager.

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start. Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, and the NFL season brings plenty of them.

To see what is live, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. You can check it before each Thanksgiving game to see if a boost fits the bet you have in mind.

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to participate. Terms and conditions apply.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.