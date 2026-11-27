Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash on Friday, Nov. 27. New users can place that first wager on tonight's Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday rivalry game.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Texas vs. Texas A&M

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo turns one $20 wager into a week of rewards. Your bet on Texas vs. Texas A&M counts as day 1 of the offer. From there, you return each day to unlock more FanCash until you reach $350 in total.

This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is built for new users who want to start with a marquee rivalry game. No. 3 Texas (9-2, 6-2 SEC) visits Kyle Field to face Texas A&M (4-7, 1-7 SEC) at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. It is the 121st meeting between the schools, and Texas is chasing its 10th win before the postseason.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the offer:

The offer is only available to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

You must wager $20 or more on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer.

You unlock $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, worth $350 in total.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

The qualifying bet works the same whether it wins or loses. Say you put $20 on Texas to cover the spread against Texas A&M. If Arch Manning and the Longhorns cover, you collect your winnings, and your wager still counts toward the offer. If Texas A&M pulls off the upset and your pick loses, you still unlock the FanCash by betting daily over the next week.

Texas lost safety Kobe Black to a season-ending knee injury against Arkansas, which adds a wrinkle to the secondary. Meanwhile, Manning completed 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in that win. Colin Simmons brings 10.5 sacks to a Texas A&M defense that needs to disrupt Manning's timing. Whichever side you like, check the latest lines before you place your wager.

Fanatics is one of many sportsbook promos available to new bettors this week. Its structure rewards daily activity, so plan your bets across the seven-day window. Also remember to use each daily FanCash reward within 24 hours.

Texas vs. Texas A&M odds: Longhorns carry big numbers into Kyle Field

Here are the Fanatics odds for the Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday game, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM ET:

Moneyline: Texas -475, Texas A&M +360.

Spread: Texas -11.

Total: 40.5.

Texas is a heavy favorite on the road, but the 40.5 total points to a defensive battle. Texas A&M scored just seven points in a 28-7 loss at Oklahoma, which helps explain the low number. A bet on any of these markets can qualify for the offer as long as the odds are -500 or longer.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Texas vs. Texas A&M

Follow these steps to sign up and bet on Texas vs. Texas A&M before kickoff:

Click the link in this article to open the Fanatics Sportsbook registration page. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or larger wager on Texas vs. Texas A&M at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place a qualifying bet to unlock $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours, before it expires.

I like that the process takes only a few minutes, so you can finish it well before the 7:30 PM ET kickoff. Make sure you complete your first wager within seven days of signing up. Want a closer look at the app before you join? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers after the Texas vs. Texas A&M game

The fun does not stop after the final whistle on Black Friday. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for existing users across college football, the NFL and other major sports. These offers change often, so there is usually something new to check.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the Promos section. Checking it before each slate of games helps you spot new boosts and keep your FanCash working for you.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.