New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

New users can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash as of Saturday, Nov. 28. Use your first wager on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, then keep the rewards rolling all week.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo turns one $20 bet into a week of rewards. Your qualifying wager on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia counts as day 1, and the offer then unlocks $50 in FanCash each day for seven days. That adds up to $350 in total.

The 120th edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" kicks off at 3:30 PM ET in Athens, Ga. No. 1 Georgia (10-1) has won four straight games by at least 19 points, and the Bulldogs have beaten Georgia Tech eight years in a row. The Yellow Jackets (3-8) need a surprise to end that streak, and they may turn to redshirt sophomore Graham Knowles at quarterback.

Here are the key terms of the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

The offer is for new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must register with promo code SIBONUS350.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your first wager must be $20 or more on any sports market with odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

Each day's $50 reward expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it, so use it quickly.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY.

The offer is not available in New York or Illinois.

Here is how the first bet plays out. Say you put $20 on Georgia to cover against Georgia Tech. If Georgia wins and covers, you collect your winnings, and your $50 in FanCash for the day still arrives. If Georgia Tech shocks the Bulldogs or keeps it close enough to beat the spread, your wager loses, but the FanCash rewards still unlock as long as you meet the daily requirements.

Keep in mind that the schedule works day by day. You place a qualifying bet each day for seven days to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Missing a day means missing that day's reward, so plan your wagers ahead of time. For more ways to get started with a new account, browse the latest sportsbook promos from top operators.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia odds: Can the Yellow Jackets pull off a rivalry-week stunner?

Fanatics lists Georgia as a heavy favorite for the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia matchup. Here are the current odds:

Spread: Georgia -35.5.

Moneyline: Georgia Tech +2717, Georgia -12250.

Total: 55.5 points.

Georgia's defense allows an SEC-best 13.9 points per game, and Georgia Tech gives up 31.5. That gap explains why the Bulldogs carry such a big number. The total of 55.5 sits near the combined scoring pace of both teams, so the over/under could make for an interesting option as well.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Signing up takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to lock in your $350 in FanCash and place your first bet on the rivalry game:

Click the link to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start your registration. Enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a wager of $20 or more on Georgia Tech vs. Georgia at odds of -500 or longer within seven days of signing up. Return each day for seven days and place a qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash before it expires 24 hours after Fanatics issues it.

Want a closer look at the app, markets and features before you register? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users after Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

The fun does not stop once you claim your welcome bonus. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers across college football, the NFL and other sports. Those deals can change from week to week, so it pays to check back often.

To see what is live right now, open the "Promos" section of the Fanatics Sportsbook app. You will find the latest offers there, ready to use on your next wager once the rivalry game wraps up.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.