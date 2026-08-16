Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for UFC 330: Get $100 FanCash for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

UFC 330 brings one of the most compelling matchups of the year, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome bonus. The up to $1,000 in FanCash offer from Fanatics Sportsbook is available through Aug. 14, making this the ideal moment to sign up and place your first wagers on the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry main event. With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS, new users can maximize their betting power on one of the most anticipated UFC title fights.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for UFC 330

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers substantial value across your first 10 days of betting. You'll place wagers on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as bonus funds, up to $100 per day. This structure allows you to build confidence while exploring the platform's features ahead of the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry showdown on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Let's walk through a practical example using the main event. Suppose you deposit $10 and place a $50 wager on Makhachev to win at minus-200 odds. If Makhachev secures the victory, you keep your winnings and move forward with your account balance. If Machado Garry pulls off the upset, Fanatics credits $50 back to your account as bonus funds, allowing you to continue betting without additional deposits.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

New users only; existing Fanatics Sportsbook account holders are ineligible.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus.

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Losing bets return your stake as bonus funds, up to $100 per day for 10 consecutive days.

Bonus funds expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026, so claim it before the deadline.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The beauty of this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is its flexibility. You can spread your bets across multiple markets throughout the 10-day window, giving you ample opportunity to explore everything from moneylines and spreads to prop bets on the UFC 330 card. Whether you're backing Makhachev's wrestling dominance or banking on Machado Garry's striking precision, the bonus structure supports your strategy.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for UFC 330

Signing up for Fanatics Sportsbook and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the UFC 330 main event:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap "Sign Up" and provide your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Verify your identity by uploading a government-issued ID as prompted. Select your preferred deposit method and fund your account with at least $10. Navigate to the UFC 330 betting markets and place your first wager of $1 or more at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, the stake returns as bonus funds within 24 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available on Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and placed bets on UFC 330, Fanatics continues to reward loyalty with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonus boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers designed to enhance your betting experience. You'll find these promotions by opening the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section, where new deals appear regularly.

Existing users benefit from seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events and daily boosts on popular markets. Whether you're betting on UFC, NFL, NBA, or other sports, Fanatics ensures there's always an opportunity to add extra value to your wagers. Check the app frequently to stay updated on the latest offers and maximize your betting potential.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.