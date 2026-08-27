Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 FanCash for College Football Kickoff, MLB & WNBA

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Thursday, Aug. 27 brings a stacked sports calendar featuring college football's Week 0 slate, compelling MLB matchups, and a marquee WNBA game. New bettors can capitalize on this action-packed day with the up to $1,000 in FanCash available through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. This welcome offer lets you build your bankroll across your first 10 days of betting, making it an ideal time to join and start wagering on the games that matter.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Thursday's games

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers a straightforward structure: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus funds, up to $100. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonus funds. This means Thursday's college football showdowns like UNC-TCU in Dublin, San Jose State-USC, NC State-Virginia, and the late-night Memphis-UNLV matchup all serve as prime opportunities to activate your first day of bonuses.

The terms are straightforward and designed for new users. Here's what you need to know:

This offer is available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who have not previously held an account.

You must use the promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

If your wager loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus funds, up to $100 per day.

Bonus funds expire after seven days, so plan your bets accordingly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Consider the Astros-Yankees matchup at Yankee Stadium as your opening bet. If you place $50 on Houston to win and the Yankees pull off the victory, you'll receive $50 in bonus funds to use on Friday's slate. Alternatively, if you back the Dodgers against the Braves and Los Angeles wins, you keep your winnings and can continue building from there. The structure rewards both winning and losing bets, giving you flexibility as you explore the platform across multiple days of action.

Fanatics regularly updates its sportsbook promos offerings, so this welcome bonus represents just the beginning of what the platform provides to new members.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Thursday's action

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate your bonus and begin betting on college football, MLB, and WNBA games:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store and open it. Tap the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a valid government-issued ID for account verification. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Select your preferred deposit method and fund your account with at least $10. Navigate to Thursday's games and place your first wager of at least $1 at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, bonus funds will appear in your account within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to see how the platform compares to other leading sportsbooks.

Additional promotions await you at Fanatics Sportsbook

Your welcome bonus is just the start of what Fanatics delivers to its user base. The sportsbook regularly rolls out new promotions, boosts, and special offers designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season. Once you've claimed your initial welcome bonus, explore the app's dedicated Promos section to discover daily deals, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions that can add extra value to your wagers.

Whether you're backing UNC in Dublin, loading up on the Astros-Yankees showdown, or finding value in the Valkyries-Liberty matchup, Fanatics ensures there's always something new to explore. Check back regularly in the Promos tab to stay updated on the latest offers and maximize your betting potential.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.