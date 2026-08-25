Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 FanCash for College Football Week 0

Football season is officially here, and Aug. 25 brings college football Week 0 alongside a loaded MLB slate and WNBA action. New bettors can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer lets you earn bonus funds across your first 10 days of betting on marquee matchups like North Carolina vs. TCU in Dublin and the Astros-Yankees showdown.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 0 and beyond

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers a straightforward structure: wager at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus funds, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, building toward the full $1,000 bonus potential. This means your first bet on the North Carolina-TCU game counts as day one, and you can continue claiming bonuses through your first 10 days on the platform.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this bonus.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager $1 or more on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Bonus funds awarded up to $100 per day if your wager loses.

Bonus funds expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Astros-Yankees matchup at minus-500 odds on day one. If the Astros win and your bet hits, you keep your winnings. If your bet loses, Fanatics credits $50 in bonus funds to your account. The next day, you can place another $100 bet on the Dodgers-Braves game, and if that loses, you'll receive $100 in bonus funds. This structure gives you multiple opportunities to build your bonus balance across the week's best matchups.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY. For a complete breakdown of how sportsbook promos work across the industry, check out our comprehensive guide to bonus structures and terms.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 0

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is quick and straightforward. Follow these steps to activate your bonus and place your first bets on college football, MLB, and WNBA action.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Open the app and select "Sign Up" to create your new account. Enter your personal information and verify your identity with a government-issued ID. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sports betting markets and place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, bonus funds up to $100 will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on Fanatics' platform features and betting options, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond your welcome offer

Your welcome bonus is just the beginning. Fanatics regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing users, including parlay bonuses, sport-specific offers, and daily specials. To discover what's currently available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your betting interests. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add extra value to your bets on upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.