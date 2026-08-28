Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 FanCash for College Football Week 0, MLB & WNBA

College football returns this weekend, and there's no better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through Aug. 28 using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. Whether you're eyeing the UNC-TCU matchup in Dublin, the San Jose State-USC showdown, or any of Friday's 15 MLB games, this welcome offer gives you multiple chances to earn bonus funds across your first 10 days.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 0 and beyond

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers a straightforward structure: place a wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, potentially earning up to $1,000 in total bonus funds. This makes the offer perfect for the weekend's action, starting with Friday's college football slate and continuing through the following week.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

This offer is available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

You must use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify for the bonus.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

If your wager loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day for 10 days.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the UNC-TCU game at noon ET on Friday and it doesn't go your way. You'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on Saturday's college football games like San Jose State-USC or NC State-Virginia. If you win that first bet, you can still place another qualifying wager the next day and earn bonus funds if it loses. This flexibility across sportsbook promos makes Fanatics an excellent choice for bettors looking to maximize their opportunities during a busy sports weekend.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for college football Week 0

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is quick and easy. Follow these steps to sign up and place your first wager on this weekend's games:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Open the app and select "Create Account" to begin the registration process. Enter your personal information, including your name, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the welcome offer. Choose your preferred deposit method and add at least $10 to your account. Navigate to the college football, MLB, or WNBA betting markets and place your first wager of at least $1 at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours, which you can use on any subsequent wagers. Repeat this process for up to 10 days to maximize your bonus potential.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review .

Additional promotions and ongoing bonuses at Fanatics Sportsbook

Your welcome offer is just the beginning. Fanatics Sportsbook regularly rolls out additional promotions and boosts for existing users throughout the year. These offers range from deposit matches to parlay boosts and sport-specific promotions tied to major events. To stay updated on the latest deals, simply open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section, where you'll find all active offers available in your state.

The sportsbook updates its promotional calendar frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add extra value to your bets. Whether you're betting on college football, MLB, the WNBA, or any other sport, Fanatics makes it easy to find bonuses that match your betting interests and preferences.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.