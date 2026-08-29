Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in FanCash for College Football Kickoff Week 0

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

College football is back, and so is your chance to earn big with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash starting Aug. 28 by using code SIBONUS during registration. Whether you're eyeing TCU versus North Carolina in Dublin or any of the marquee Week 0 matchups, this welcome offer gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll across your first 10 days of betting.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Week 0

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers a straightforward path to bonus value. You'll place a wager of at least $1 on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, stacking up to $1,000 in total bonus funds to deploy across the entire Week 0 slate.

Here's what makes this offer particularly valuable during Week 0: You can start with TCU versus North Carolina at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN as your first qualifying wager. If your bet on the Horned Frogs or Tar Heels doesn't land, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash. Later that day, you could place another qualifying bet on San Jose State at No. 14 USC, and if that wager loses, you'll earn another $100 in bonus funds. By the time Memphis faces UNLV at 10:00 PM ET, you've already built momentum with your bonus balance.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but Fanatics stands out with this multi-day structure. Here are the key terms you need to know:

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this offer.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus.

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

Losing wagers return as FanCash, up to $100 per day for 10 days.

FanCash bonuses are non-withdrawable and expire after seven days.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY, this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you flexibility in how you approach the Week 0 schedule. You're not locked into a single bet; instead, you have 10 separate opportunities to earn bonus funds across the entire slate of games.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Week 0

Getting started with your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin betting on College Football Week 0:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to your mobile device or visit the website. Tap the sign-up button and provide your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to activate the welcome offer. Verify your identity by submitting a government-issued ID and any other required documents. Choose your preferred deposit method and fund your account with at least $10. Navigate to TCU versus North Carolina or any other Week 0 matchup and place your first qualifying wager of at least $1 at minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics credits your account with FanCash up to $100. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any winnings.

For a deeper dive into how Fanatics compares to other platforms, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available to existing Fanatics users during Week 0

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and settled into the platform, Fanatics continues rewarding loyalty with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts, parlay specials, and other limited-time offers that can enhance your Week 0 betting experience. You'll find these promotions by opening the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section, where new deals appear regularly throughout the season.

Existing users should check the Promos tab daily during Week 0 to catch any special offers tied to marquee matchups like TCU versus North Carolina or USC versus San Jose State. These boosts often apply to popular bet types, giving you additional value on top of your standard wagers. Fanatics keeps its promotional calendar fresh, so there's always something new to explore beyond your initial welcome offer.

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